Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $574,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

PARA stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

