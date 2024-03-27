Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

