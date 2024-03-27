Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $628,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.