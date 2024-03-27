Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $688,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

