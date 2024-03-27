Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

