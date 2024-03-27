Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,570 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

