Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Get Timken alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Timken by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.