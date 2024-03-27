Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,070 ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter worth $95,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DDM opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

