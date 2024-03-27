Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,250 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,580,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

