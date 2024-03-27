Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,134.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,064.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $986.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $811.18 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.