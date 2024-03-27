Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of ED opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

