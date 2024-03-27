Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $87.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AER

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.