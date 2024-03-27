Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.1 %

ARES opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $2,529,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $2,529,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,429 shares of company stock valued at $66,106,355. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.