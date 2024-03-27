Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

