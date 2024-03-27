Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $560,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.