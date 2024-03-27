Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $596,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EFAV opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

