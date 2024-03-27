KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $82,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

