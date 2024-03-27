Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.