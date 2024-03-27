Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.20

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $18.90. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 4,035 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LARK. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

