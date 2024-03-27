Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.