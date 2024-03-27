LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

