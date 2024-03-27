Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

