Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.31. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 419,915 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.70 million during the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

