Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.66.

LULU opened at $386.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.41 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

