Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $235.17

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.17 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 252.90 ($3.20). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.13), with a volume of 132,866 shares changing hands.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £131.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.