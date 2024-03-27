Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.62.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,238 shares of company stock worth $6,646,904. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

