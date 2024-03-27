Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at Evercore ISI

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $530.00 to $545.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $476.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.19 and its 200-day moving average is $425.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $352.80 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

