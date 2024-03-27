MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

