Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 156,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $421.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.02 and its 200-day moving average is $373.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $272.05 and a 12 month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

