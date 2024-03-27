Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $421.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.03. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $272.05 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

