Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.33. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 116,439 shares traded.

Mobivity Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Mobivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.