Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares trading hands.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.45.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

