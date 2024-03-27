Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Raised by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,139,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

