Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $363,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

