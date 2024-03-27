Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.87 ($0.09). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 627,575 shares traded.

Mothercare Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.05. The stock has a market cap of £38.34 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

