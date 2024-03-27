MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $578.21.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $551.68 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.48.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.