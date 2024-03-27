Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,325,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

