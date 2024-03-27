NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.18

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.18 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62.50 ($0.79). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

NAHL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.93. The stock has a market cap of £29.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6,250.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

