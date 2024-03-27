Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Neuronetics Stock Up 1.1 %

STIM stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,292 shares of company stock valued at $519,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 439,294 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.