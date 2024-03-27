Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 519,125 shares trading hands.

Nevada Copper Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$140 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

