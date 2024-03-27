Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Nexa Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NEXA opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.54. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.62.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
