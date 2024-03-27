North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.55

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.75. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 90,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.12% and a return on equity of 1,655.62%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

