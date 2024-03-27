Northland Capmk Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

