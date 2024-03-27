Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.52. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,525,172 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $633.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

