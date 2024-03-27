NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

