Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCDL. Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NCDL opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 10.6%.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

