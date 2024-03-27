NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $751.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,224 shares of company stock worth $64,732,757. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

