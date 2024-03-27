NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 368.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $96,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,224 shares of company stock worth $64,732,757 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

