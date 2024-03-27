NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,224 shares of company stock valued at $64,732,757 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

