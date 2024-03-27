Ocwen Financial’s (OCN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 126.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 145,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

